Peggy Walker Recipes 8/18/21

Recipes of the Week

Apple-blueberry Crumble

Let’s start with dessert!

3 large Red or Golden Delicious apples, unpeeled, cut into ½-inch pieces, to make about 4 cups

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

½ cup walnuts, very finely chopped

½ cup old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed or wheat germ

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons canola oil

Place apples, brown sugar, flour, vanilla and cinnamon in a large bowl; toss to coat. Gently stir in the blueberries. Place apple mixture in an 8 x 8-inch baking pan; set aside. For topping: place walnuts, oats, brown sugar, flour, flaxseed, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl; stir to combine. Add oil; stir until oat mixture is well coated. Spread the topping evenly over the fruit mixture. Bake in 400° preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the fruit is tender and the topping is golden brown (cover with foil about halfway through if the topping browns too quickly). To serve, top each serving with a scoop of low-fat vanilla yogurt. From No Whine with Dinner

Crock Pot Chicken Tacos

Your kiddos will be anxious for supper when these are on the menu!

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 12 thighs)

1 ½ tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1 medium jalapeño* sliced into thin rings (optional)

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 ½ cups salsa verde (green tomatillo salsa), divided

½ cup fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

24 (6-inch) corn tortillas

½ cup crumbled queso fresco cheese or sharp cheddar

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

In a small bowl, combine cumin, salt and pepper. Rub mixture evenly over chicken thighs. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of chicken; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned. Transfer to a 5-or 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat procedure with remaining chicken. Heat remaining ½ tablespoon oil in pan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, jalapeño and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown. Transfer to slow cooker. Add 2 cups salsa and broth. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours or until chicken shreds easily with a fork. Remove chicken to a large bowl, shred with 2 forks. Warm tortillas according to package instructions. Fill each tortilla with about ¼ cup chicken mixture, 1 teaspoon cheese, 1 teaspoon salsa and ½ teaspoon cilantro. Serve with lime wedges if desired. Makes 6 servings, 2 tacos each.

*Remove seeds from jalapeno or leave jalapeno out if preferred.