Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 15 at Nissan Stadium Published 4:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 will see the Tennessee Titans (0-0) hit the road to challenge the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Nissan Stadium.

Hoping to attend this game live at Nissan Stadium?

Titans vs. Bengals Tickets & Game Info

Tickets:

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans averaged 59 plays per game offensively last season, third-worst in the league.

Looking at pass attempts, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest total in the league.

The Titans were 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in NFL).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had an outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall after he averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home
4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away
6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away
8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away
9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home
10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away
11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away
14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

Bengals Offensive Rankings

The Bengals ran 62 plays per game on offense last season, 19th in the NFL.

Looking at the passing game, Cincinnati threw it 36.2 times per game, the seventh-highest number of attempts in the league.

The Bengals were third from bottom in the league in carries per game, at 22.5.

Percentage-wise, Cincinnati passed the ball 58.7% of the time (fourth-highest rate in league).

Bengals Key Players

Ja’Marr Chase collected 162.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2023 and finished 58th overall among all players and 13th among all WRs.

Joe Burrow ranked 74th overall and 26th among QBs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 147.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Last year, Jake Browning 143.5 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 28 QB and the No. 80 fantasy player overall. He averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game.

Zack Moss was 29th among RBs and 82nd overall last season in the fantasy standings. He totaled 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Bengals’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 Patriots September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home
2 @ Chiefs September 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away
3 Commanders September 23 at 8:15 PM ET Home
4 @ Panthers September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
5 Ravens October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home
6 @ Giants October 13 at 8:20 PM ET Away
7 @ Browns October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away
8 Eagles October 27 at 4:25 PM ET Home
9 Raiders November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home
10 @ Ravens November 7 at 8:15 PM ET Away
11 @ Chargers November 17 at 4:25 PM ET Away
13 Steelers December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home
14 @ Cowboys December 9 at 8:15 PM ET Away
15 @ Titans December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away
16 Browns December 19 at 8:15 PM ET Home
17 Broncos December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home
18 @ Steelers January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away

