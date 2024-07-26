How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, July 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:18 am Friday, July 26, 2024
In a Friday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups, the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to watch.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 26
Cleveland Guardians (61-41) at Philadelphia Phillies (64-38)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (56-45) at Detroit Tigers (51-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 4.86 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (49-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (52-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.95 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51 ERA)
San Diego Padres (55-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Adam Mazur (0-0, 0 ERA)
Texas Rangers (51-52) at Toronto Blue Jays (46-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.54 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.6 ERA)
New York Yankees (60-44) at Boston Red Sox (54-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-9, 3.99 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (54-47) at New York Mets (54-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.92 ERA)
Miami Marlins (37-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.59 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (49-55) at Kansas City Royals (56-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (6-6, 3 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-8, 6.69 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42) at Houston Astros (53-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (53-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.03 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (7-7, 3.2 ERA)
Washington Nationals (47-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.54 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.2 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (42-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.66 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn (3-2, 4.11 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (52-50) at Arizona Diamondbacks (53-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (7-5, 3.64 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.57 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-65) at San Francisco Giants (49-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.63 ERA)
