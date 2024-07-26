Cardinals vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for July 26 Published 8:24 am Friday, July 26, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals (53-49) will look to Alec Burleson when they host C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals (47-56) at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET.

At +145, the Nationals are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals, who are -175. This game has a total of 7.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -175

Cardinals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (10-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gray enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 22nd in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 20th in baseball, slugging .386.

The Cardinals are 14th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 24th in runs scored with 418 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Cardinals’ 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.