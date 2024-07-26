How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26 Published 6:05 am Friday, July 26, 2024

Sonny Gray starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 103 total home runs.

St. Louis is 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 24th in runs scored with 418 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

St. Louis has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (10-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander’s last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Gray heads into this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2024 Braves W 9-5 Away Sonny Gray Bryce Elder 7/21/2024 Braves W 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Schwellenbach 7/22/2024 Pirates L 2-1 Away Andre Pallante Mitch Keller 7/23/2024 Pirates W 2-1 Away Lance Lynn Paul Skenes 7/24/2024 Pirates L 5-0 Away Matthew Liberatore Martín Pérez 7/26/2024 Nationals – Home Sonny Gray MacKenzie Gore 7/27/2024 Nationals – Home Kyle Gibson Jake Irvin 7/28/2024 Nationals – Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers – Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers – Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers – Home Sonny Gray Andrew Heaney

