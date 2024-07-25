Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Week 9 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 3 at Nissan Stadium Published 4:21 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

The New England Patriots (0-0) trek to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2024 to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0).

Titans vs. Patriots Tickets & Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last year, at 59.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw it 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.

The Titans’ offense ran the ball 26.1 times per game — that ranked them 20th in the league.

In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home
4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away
6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away
8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away
9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home
10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away
11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away
14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away
18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

Patriots Offensive Rankings

The Patriots averaged 60 plays per game on offense last season, sixth-worst in the league.

In terms of the passing game, New England threw it 32.8 times per game, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Patriots were seventh from bottom in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 24.4.

Patriots Key Players

Rhamondre Stevenson’s impressive 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 107.7 fantasy points (9.0 per game) and finish 117th overall among all players and 38th among all RBs.

Hunter Henry finished 13th among TEs and 155th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 77.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game) last season.

Last year, K.J. Osborn’s 72.0 total fantasy points made him the No. 173 fantasy player and No. 66 WR. He averaged 4.8 fantasy points per game.

Bailey Zappe put together the 180th-ranked fantasy season (40th among QBs) last season. He scored 69.2 fantasy points (6.9 per game).

Patriots’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away
1 @ Bengals September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away
2 Seahawks September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home
3 @ Jets September 19 at 8:15 PM ET Away
4 @ 49ers September 29 at 4:05 PM ET Away
5 Dolphins October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home
6 Texans October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home
7 @ Jaguars October 20 at 9:30 AM ET Away
8 Jets October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Home
9 @ Titans November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Away
10 @ Bears November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Away
11 Rams November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home
12 @ Dolphins November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away
13 Colts December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home
15 @ Cardinals December 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away
16 @ Bills December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away
17 Chargers December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home
18 Bills January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home

