Zucchini Relish

5 pounds zucchini, unpeeled and chopped

4 medium white onions, chopped

2 large green bell peppers, chopped

2 large red bell peppers

½ cup pickling salt

¼ teaspoons turmeric

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoons celery salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoons cornstarch

1 ½ cups white vinegar

1 ½ cups sugar

In a non-aluminum pan, combine zucchini, onions, bell pepper with salt. Stir; let stand overnight. Drain, rinse under cold water, drain well again. Press all the water out with paper toweling. Return to pan, add seasonings, vinegar and sugar. Simmer 30 minutes. Fill hot, sterilized pint jars, seal with new lids, place rings on with one good twist to hold lids in place. Place in boiling water bath with water covering jars by 1 – 2 inches. Cover, return to a boil over high heat and process for 10 minutes. Carefully remove from water, place on dish towel to cool. Label and date, store in dark, cool and dry place. Yields 6 pints.