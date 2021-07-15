Zucchini Lasagna

2 medium zucchini, sliced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (thyme or oregano)

2 tablespoons meatless spaghetti sauce (or tomato sauce)

½ cup ricotta cheese or cottage cheese

Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Cook zucchini in covered in salted water until tender. Drain. In a small baking dish, coated lightly with cooking spray, layer half of the zucchini and sprinkle with half of the salt, pepper and seasoning. Spread 1 – 2 tablespoons sauce over the squash, then one half of the ricotta cheese. Repeat layers. Top with grated Parmesan or Romano. Bake uncovered at 350°for 20 minutes or until bubbling. Makes 2 servings.