Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Oct. 5
Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
SEC foes will clash when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. South Carolina
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25
- Ole Miss is -341 on the moneyline, and South Carolina is +265.
- Ole Miss has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -341 or shorter, the Rebels have a record of 4-1 (80%).
- South Carolina has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +265 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.3% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Carolina (+9.5)
- In five Ole Miss games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- In four games played South Carolina has recorded three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Three of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.
- This season, South Carolina has played two games with a combined score over 53.5 points.
- Ole Miss averages 47.4 points per game against South Carolina’s 34.3, totaling 28.2 points over the contest’s point total of 53.5.
Key Stats Splits
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.8
|60.6
|66.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47.2
|48.0
|44.0
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
South Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|46.8
|41.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.8
|32.3
|26.0
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
