Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

SEC foes will clash when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25

South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25 Ole Miss is -341 on the moneyline, and South Carolina is +265.

Ole Miss has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -341 or shorter, the Rebels have a record of 4-1 (80%).

South Carolina has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +265 or more once this season and won that game.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+9.5)



In five Ole Miss games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

In four games played South Carolina has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)

Under (53.5) Three of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.

This season, South Carolina has played two games with a combined score over 53.5 points.

Ole Miss averages 47.4 points per game against South Carolina’s 34.3, totaling 28.2 points over the contest’s point total of 53.5.

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.8 60.6 66.5 Implied Total AVG 47.2 48.0 44.0 ATS Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 South Carolina Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 46.8 41.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.3 26.0 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

