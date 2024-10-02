Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Oct. 5

Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Oct. 5

SEC foes will clash when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

  • Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25
  • Ole Miss is -341 on the moneyline, and South Carolina is +265.
  • Ole Miss has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -341 or shorter, the Rebels have a record of 4-1 (80%).
  • South Carolina has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +265 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.3% in this matchup.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    South Carolina (+9.5)

  • In five Ole Miss games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • In four games played South Carolina has recorded three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (53.5)
  • Three of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.
  • This season, South Carolina has played two games with a combined score over 53.5 points.
  • Ole Miss averages 47.4 points per game against South Carolina’s 34.3, totaling 28.2 points over the contest’s point total of 53.5.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61.8 60.6 66.5
Implied Total AVG 47.2 48.0 44.0
ATS Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.5 46.8 41.5
Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.3 26.0
ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, and over/under - Oct. 5

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 5

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 2

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 2

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Oct. 1

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Oct. 1

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow