Week 5 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
If you’re searching for Week 5 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 14 games on the slate this week, so there is no shortage of options to bet on. Take a peek at the comprehensive list of odds below before putting any money on Derrick Henry, who is -175 to find the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.
Top Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Derrick Henry, Ravens (-175)
- Week 5: Ravens vs. Bengals
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-125)
- Week 5: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Cam Akers, Texans (-115)
- Week 5: Texans vs. Bills
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Cam Akers’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Joe Mixon, Texans (-115)
- Week 5: Texans vs. Bills
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Justin Jefferson, Vikings (+100)
- Week 5: Vikings vs. Jets
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 4
- Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+100)
- Week 5: Commanders vs. Browns
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Austin Ekeler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+100)
- Week 5: Commanders vs. Browns
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Aaron Jones, Vikings (+105)
- Week 5: Vikings vs. Jets
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
James Cook, Bills (+110)
- Week 5: Bills vs. Texans
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 3
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Josh Allen, Bills (+110)
- Week 5: Bills vs. Texans
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Josh Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
D’Andre Swift, Bears (+115)
- Week 5: Bears vs. Panthers
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on D’Andre Swift’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Nico Collins, Texans (+115)
- Week 5: Texans vs. Bills
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 2
- Bet on Nico Collins’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (+120)
- Week 5: Bengals vs. Ravens
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 3
- Bet on Ja’Marr Chase’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Breece Hall, Jets (+120)
- Week 5: Jets vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 2
- Receiving TDs: 1
- Bet on Breece Hall’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
Jerome Ford, Browns (+125)
- Week 5: Browns vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 0
- Bet on Jerome Ford’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM
