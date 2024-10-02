Week 5 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

If you’re searching for Week 5 anytime TD prop bets, you’ve come to the right place. There are 14 games on the slate this week, so there is no shortage of options to bet on. Take a peek at the comprehensive list of odds below before putting any money on Derrick Henry, who is -175 to find the end zone, or any other player to score a touchdown this week.

Top Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-175) Week 5: Ravens vs. Bengals

Ravens vs. Bengals Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Bijan Robinson, Falcons (-125) Week 5: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Bijan Robinson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Cam Akers, Texans (-115) Week 5: Texans vs. Bills

Texans vs. Bills Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Cam Akers’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (-115) Week 5: Texans vs. Bills

Texans vs. Bills Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (+100) Week 5: Vikings vs. Jets

Vikings vs. Jets Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 4

4 Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Austin Ekeler, Commanders (+100) Week 5: Commanders vs. Browns

Commanders vs. Browns Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Austin Ekeler’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (+100) Week 5: Commanders vs. Browns

Commanders vs. Browns Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Brian Robinson Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (+105) Week 5: Vikings vs. Jets

Vikings vs. Jets Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Cook, Bills (+110) Week 5: Bills vs. Texans

Bills vs. Texans Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Allen, Bills (+110) Week 5: Bills vs. Texans

Bills vs. Texans Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Josh Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM D’Andre Swift, Bears (+115) Week 5: Bears vs. Panthers

Bears vs. Panthers Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on D’Andre Swift’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Nico Collins, Texans (+115) Week 5: Texans vs. Bills

Texans vs. Bills Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Nico Collins’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (+120) Week 5: Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Ja’Marr Chase’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Breece Hall, Jets (+120) Week 5: Jets vs. Vikings

Jets vs. Vikings Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Breece Hall’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jerome Ford, Browns (+125) Week 5: Browns vs. Commanders

Browns vs. Commanders Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jerome Ford’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

