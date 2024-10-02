AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The available options on the Week 6 college football slate include AAC teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Charlotte (+8.5) against East Carolina is the best bet against the spread, while wagering on the total in the Navy vs. Air Force matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 6 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Charlotte +8.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Charlotte by 9.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Pick: Army -12.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 28 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Pick: Navy -10 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 22.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: UConn -17 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 27 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Pick: Tulane -14.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 23 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Best Week 6 AAC Total Bets
Over 35.5 – Navy vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 52.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 50.5 – Temple vs. UConn
- Matchup: Temple Owls at UConn Huskies
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Over 55.5 – Tulane vs. UAB
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers
- Projected Total: 57.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Over 47 – East Carolina vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Over 50.5 – Army vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Week 6 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|4-0 (3-0 AAC)
|36.3 / 10.5
|444.5 / 258.3
|Navy
|4-0 (3-0 AAC)
|46.0 / 23.5
|466.0 / 425.8
|North Texas
|4-1 (1-0 AAC)
|40.8 / 32.2
|511.8 / 415.0
|East Carolina
|3-2 (1-0 AAC)
|27.0 / 18.6
|393.6 / 355.2
|Tulane
|3-2 (1-0 AAC)
|36.8 / 22.2
|425.0 / 313.6
|Charlotte
|2-3 (1-0 AAC)
|17.8 / 33.2
|318.2 / 454.0
|Memphis
|4-1 (0-1 AAC)
|33.2 / 18.4
|429.6 / 310.4
|Florida Atlantic
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|22.0 / 23.6
|345.0 / 356.8
|South Florida
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|27.6 / 32.8
|368.0 / 434.0
|Tulsa
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|27.8 / 34.6
|416.8 / 416.8
|UTSA
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|22.0 / 31.6
|400.4 / 377.8
|UAB
|1-3 (0-1 AAC)
|23.0 / 28.3
|381.3 / 338.0
|Rice
|1-4 (0-2 AAC)
|24.8 / 26.4
|345.2 / 317.0
|Temple
|1-4 (0-2 AAC)
|18.6 / 37.6
|298.6 / 408.4
