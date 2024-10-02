AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6 Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The available options on the Week 6 college football slate include AAC teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Charlotte (+8.5) against East Carolina is the best bet against the spread, while wagering on the total in the Navy vs. Air Force matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 6 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Charlotte +8.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Charlotte by 9.7 points

Charlotte by 9.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Army -12.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 28 points

Army by 28 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Navy -10 vs. Air Force

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons

Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 22.3 points

Navy by 22.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: UConn -17 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at UConn Huskies

Temple Owls at UConn Huskies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UConn by 27 points

UConn by 27 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tulane -14.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers

Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 23 points

Tulane by 23 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 6 AAC Total Bets

Over 35.5 – Navy vs. Air Force

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons

Navy Midshipmen at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 52.7 points

52.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 50.5 – Temple vs. UConn

Matchup: Temple Owls at UConn Huskies

Temple Owls at UConn Huskies Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 55.5 – Tulane vs. UAB

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers

Tulane Green Wave at UAB Blazers Projected Total: 57.2 points

57.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 47 – East Carolina vs. Charlotte

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 48.1 points

48.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Army vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Army Black Knights at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 6 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 4-0 (3-0 AAC) 36.3 / 10.5 444.5 / 258.3 Navy 4-0 (3-0 AAC) 46.0 / 23.5 466.0 / 425.8 North Texas 4-1 (1-0 AAC) 40.8 / 32.2 511.8 / 415.0 East Carolina 3-2 (1-0 AAC) 27.0 / 18.6 393.6 / 355.2 Tulane 3-2 (1-0 AAC) 36.8 / 22.2 425.0 / 313.6 Charlotte 2-3 (1-0 AAC) 17.8 / 33.2 318.2 / 454.0 Memphis 4-1 (0-1 AAC) 33.2 / 18.4 429.6 / 310.4 Florida Atlantic 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 22.0 / 23.6 345.0 / 356.8 South Florida 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 27.6 / 32.8 368.0 / 434.0 Tulsa 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 27.8 / 34.6 416.8 / 416.8 UTSA 2-3 (0-1 AAC) 22.0 / 31.6 400.4 / 377.8 UAB 1-3 (0-1 AAC) 23.0 / 28.3 381.3 / 338.0 Rice 1-4 (0-2 AAC) 24.8 / 26.4 345.2 / 317.0 Temple 1-4 (0-2 AAC) 18.6 / 37.6 298.6 / 408.4

Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.