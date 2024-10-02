Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 5 Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) and their second-ranked passing attack will play the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) and the 23rd-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Rebels are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1.

South Carolina is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

