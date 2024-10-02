Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 5
Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) and their second-ranked passing attack will play the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) and the 23rd-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Rebels are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina matchup.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-9.5)
|53.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-9.5)
|53.5
|-319
|+255
|bet365
|Ole Miss (-9.5)
|53.5
|-340
|+270
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1.
- South Carolina is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Gamecocks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.