NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Published 8:32 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 5 NFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Week 5 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.

How to Watch Week 5 NFL Games

Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sunday

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: London, England
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Soldier Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Gillette Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: EverBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Landover, Maryland
  • Venue: Commanders Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Venue: Levi’s Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Lumen Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Monday

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

