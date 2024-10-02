NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 8:32 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The Week 5 NFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Week 5 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 5 NFL Games
Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
