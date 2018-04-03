MDOT to hold Annual Equipment Operators Roadeo

April 5 in Batesville



WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: The 2017 MDOT Equipment Operators Roadeo season continues on April 5 in Batesville with the District 2 Roadeo. Roadeos showcase MDOT’s skilled, competent maintenance workforce with the knowledge, skills and abilities gained from experience working on Mississippi’s highways. This annual competitions and training events are a great opportunity to see how MDOT employees maintain and enhance their daily operating skills while ensuring their duties are being performed as safely as possible.

Winners from each District competition will move on to the State Roadeo June 6-8.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the event.



WHERE: The event will be held at MDOT’s District 2 Headquarters located at 150 North Highway 51 in Batesville.

WHEN: Thursday, April 5 beginning at 8 a.m.