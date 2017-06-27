Garbage service to be suspended July 3, 4 for county holiday

With the heart of vacation season coming next week, local and state agencies such as municipalities, county offices, and state offices will be closed both Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4 for the Independence Day holiday while banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4 only.

Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association will also be closed Tuesday only.

Curbside garbage service in Panola County, which includes all Panola municipalities, will be suspended for Monday and Tuesday with service running two days behind for the remainder of the week.

Trucks will begin their Monday schedule Wednesday, July 5 running through Saturday, July 8 to catch up, according to Solid Waste Department Manager Jennifer Jackson.