Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Oct. 26 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners will clash on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, in a matchup of SEC teams.

Trying to see Ole Miss square off against Oklahoma in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma statistical matchup

Ole Miss Oklahoma 560.9 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.1 (127th) 289.6 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (37th) 200.7 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.7 (115th) 360.1 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.4 (116th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (83rd) 11 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (14th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Ole Miss leaders

To go along with his 2,384 passing yards and 70.2% completion percentage this year, Jaxson Dart has tallied 14 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Dart has made a difference with his legs, scrambling for 184 yards and three TDs in seven games.

Tre Harris has been a big contributor for the Rebels, producing 1,020 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has compiled 627 rushing yards (89.6 yards per game) and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry in seven games for the Rebels.

Buy Ole Miss or Oklahoma gear at Fanatics!

Oklahoma leaders

In six games, Jackson Arnold has passed for 763 yards (127.2 per game), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.2%.

In addition, Arnold has rushed for 109 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Jovantae Barnes has scored two touchdowns and picked up 307 yards (43.9 per game).

In the passing game, Barnes has scored one touchdown, with 11 catches for 47 yards.

In five games, Deion Burks has 26 receptions for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.