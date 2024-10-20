SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 9

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Entering Week 9 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
  • Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Georgia

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Texas

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
  • Last Game Result: L 30-15 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 5: LSU

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-10 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: LSU
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 7: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Missouri

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
  • Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Alabama
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 11: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
  • Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
  • Last Game Result: L 48-20 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Auburn
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-10 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
  • Last Game Result: L 35-9 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 15: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
  • Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

