SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 9 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024

Entering Week 9 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

8th Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

47th Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Georgia

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Texas

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

6-1 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

72nd Last Game Result: L 30-15 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 5: LSU

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th

17th Last Game Result: W 34-10 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: Texas A&M

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th

19th Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: LSU

LSU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

No. 7: Tennessee

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

59th Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: South Carolina

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

13th Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Missouri

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th

68th Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

No. 11: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st

31st Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: L 48-20 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-3 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

40th Last Game Result: L 34-10 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Oklahoma

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

32nd Last Game Result: L 35-9 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 15: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-6 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Auburn

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-5 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

50th Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

