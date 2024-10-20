SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 9
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024
Entering Week 9 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: L 24-17 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
- Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
- Last Game Result: L 30-15 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 5: LSU
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: W 34-10 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 6: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th
- Last Game Result: W 34-24 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: South Carolina
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Missouri
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
- Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 11: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 12: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: L 48-20 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
- Last Game Result: L 34-10 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: L 35-9 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 15: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 34-24 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
