Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 9:41 am Sunday, October 20, 2024
There are 57 Football Bowl Subdivision games on the Week 9 slate, with Miami (FL) (+1.5) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.
See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Miami (FL) +1.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 30.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Michigan State +21.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 0.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: BTN
Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 23.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Pick: Kansas State -7 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin: Kansas State by 22.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
Pick: Wisconsin +6.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Wisconsin by 2.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 26
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
