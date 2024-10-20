Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 9:41 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

There are 57 Football Bowl Subdivision games on the Week 9 slate, with Miami (FL) (+1.5) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Miami (FL) +1.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida State Seminoles at Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 30.8 points

Miami (FL) by 30.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Michigan State +21.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 0.3 points

Michigan by 0.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: BTN

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin: Ole Miss by 23.1 points

Ole Miss by 23.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Pick: Kansas State -7 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin: Kansas State by 22.2 points

Kansas State by 22.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Pick: Wisconsin +6.5 vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers

Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner & Margin: Wisconsin by 2.3 points

Wisconsin by 2.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: NBC

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

