AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 9
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024
With Week 9 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Navy
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: W 51-17 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
- Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
- Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Rice
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th
- Last Game Result: W 52-44 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 120th
- Last Game Result: L 52-44 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 6: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
- Last Game Result: L 51-17 vs Navy
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
- Last Game Result: W 35-25 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
- Last Game Result: L 38-24 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: East Carolina
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: L 45-28 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10: Temple
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th
- Last Game Result: W 20-10 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11: Rice
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
- Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Tulane
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: UTSA
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th
- Last Game Result: W 38-24 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: UAB
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
- Last Game Result: L 35-25 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th
- Last Game Result: L 20-10 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.