AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 9 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024

With Week 9 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Navy

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

6-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: W 51-17 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

7-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd

132nd Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th

106th Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 115th

115th Last Game Result: W 52-44 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 120th

120th Last Game Result: L 52-44 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 6: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st

51st Last Game Result: L 51-17 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd

53rd Last Game Result: W 35-25 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-5 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th

95th Last Game Result: L 38-24 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: East Carolina

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: L 45-28 vs Army

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: Temple

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

2-5 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 104th

104th Last Game Result: W 20-10 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: Rice

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th

99th Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: UTSA

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th

119th Last Game Result: W 38-24 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: UAB

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-6 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd

42nd Last Game Result: L 35-25 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-5 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 114th

114th Last Game Result: L 20-10 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

