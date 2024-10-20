How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:21 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

In a Sunday MLB Playoff slate that has plenty of competitive matchups, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Information on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 20

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.