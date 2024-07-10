Shiloh planning Homecoming Picnic Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Staff Report

Shiloh C.M.E. Church will hold their annual Homecoming Picnic on Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

at the church located at 8422 Ballentine Rd.

Pastor W.T. Wilbourn said all are invited for the community event. There will also be a Sunday

morning service on July 28 to celebrate Homecoming.

For more information, contact Shirley Douglas (662) 288-8222, Taneshia Smallie (662) 934-

5062, or Dietrick Johnson (662) 934-9170.