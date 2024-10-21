Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 23 Published 9:17 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

The Utah Jazz are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener for both teams at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM).

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction:

Jazz 116 – Grizzlies 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 2.5)

Jazz (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-4.9)

Jazz (-4.9) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Last season, the Grizzlies were worst in the league on offense (105.8 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (112.8 points allowed).

Last season, Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6).

The Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis was fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (14.2 per game) last season. However, it was second-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1) last year. They were second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz ranked 11th in the NBA with 115.7 points per contest last season, but on defense they were less effective, surrendering 120.5 points per game (third-worst in league).

Utah thrived in terms of rebounding last year, ranking third-best in the NBA in boards per game (45.5) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed per contest (42.2).

Last season the Jazz ranked 10th in the league in assists, delivering 27.2 per game.

When it comes to turnovers, Utah was outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranked worst in the league in turnovers (15 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (11.6 per contest).

Last season the Jazz sank 12.9 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.4% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.