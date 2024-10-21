Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 23

Published 9:17 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Utah Jazz are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener for both teams at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM).

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Delta Center

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Jazz 116 – Grizzlies 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

  • Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-4.9)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (227.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Last season, the Grizzlies were worst in the league on offense (105.8 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (112.8 points allowed).
  • Last season, Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6).
  • The Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.
  • In terms of turnovers, Memphis was fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (14.2 per game) last season. However, it was second-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).
  • Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1) last year. They were second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Jazz Performance Insights

  • The Jazz ranked 11th in the NBA with 115.7 points per contest last season, but on defense they were less effective, surrendering 120.5 points per game (third-worst in league).
  • Utah thrived in terms of rebounding last year, ranking third-best in the NBA in boards per game (45.5) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed per contest (42.2).
  • Last season the Jazz ranked 10th in the league in assists, delivering 27.2 per game.
  • When it comes to turnovers, Utah was outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranked worst in the league in turnovers (15 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (11.6 per contest).
  • Last season the Jazz sank 12.9 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.4% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

