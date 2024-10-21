Memphis vs. Charlotte Oct. 26 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, October 21, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will face a conference opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in an AAC clash.

Memphis vs. Charlotte game info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Charlotte statistical matchup

Memphis Charlotte 431.3 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.0 (95th) 351.9 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.4 (110th) 162.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.7 (94th) 268.6 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (74th) 4 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (110th) 14 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (82nd)

Memphis leaders

The Tigers’ offense has been led by Mario Anderson, who has scampered for 639 yards (91.3 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Anderson has made an impact in the passing attack, catching 29 balls on 34 targets for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Seth Henigan has suited up for seven games in 2024, and he’s totaled 1,866 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 64.4% completion percentage.

As a runner, Henigan has scrambled for 95 yards (2.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

Brandon Thomas has racked up 267 rushing yards (38.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry in seven games for the Tigers.

Charlotte leaders

In seven games, Hahsaun Wilson has rushed for 336 yards (48.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

O’Mega Blake has 15 receptions for 291 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns in seven games.

Cartevious Norton has run for 305 yards (43.6 per game) and two touchdowns in seven games.

