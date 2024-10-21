NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22 Published 9:26 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

