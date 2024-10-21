NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

Published 9:26 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 22

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 22

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Celtics -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

