Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today – October 22

Published 9:43 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 22

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (3-2-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:45 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Alec Regula D Out Knee

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 10 total goals (two per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • Nashville ranks 26th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (4.6 per game) in league play.
  • Their goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

  • The Bruins are eighth in the league in scoring (21 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • Boston has given up 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +1, they are 14th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-124) Bruins (+104) 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 19

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 17

Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 15

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 12

Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow