Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today – October 22 Published 9:43 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (3-2-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:45 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Regula D Out Knee

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 10 total goals (two per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 26th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (4.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins are eighth in the league in scoring (21 goals, 3.5 per game).

Boston has given up 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +1, they are 14th in the league.

Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-124) Bruins (+104) 5

