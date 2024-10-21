Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today – October 22
Published 9:43 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (3-2-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:45 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Regula
|D
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 10 total goals (two per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 26th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (4.6 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins are eighth in the league in scoring (21 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Boston has given up 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +1, they are 14th in the league.
Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-124)
|Bruins (+104)
|5
