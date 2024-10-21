How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22

Published 11:46 am Monday, October 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22

Tuesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before placing any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Bruins Picks

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)

  • This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under of 6 goals four times.
  • So far this season, four games Boston has played finished with over 6 goals.
  • The Predators score 2 goals per game, compared to the Bruins’ average of 3.5, adding up to 0.5 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.
  • This game’s over/under is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

  • The Predators have lost all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • Nashville has had three games with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter without a win.
  • Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.9%.

Bruins Moneyline: +107

  • In two games as an underdog on the moneyline, Boston has secured the upset once.
  • The Bruins have won a single game with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in two such games).
  • Boston’s implied probability to win this matchup is 48.3% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Boston 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with five points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 8.7%.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has one goal and three assists for Nashville to compile four total points (0.8 per game).
  • On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has contributed four points this season.
  • Across four games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 0-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 14 goals while recording 98 saves.

Bruins Points Leaders

  • Cole Koepke has totaled three goals (0.5 per game) and put up three assists (0.5 per game), averaging two shots per game and shooting 25%. That makes him among the leaders for Boston with six total points (one per game).
  • John Beecher is key for Boston’s attack with five total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and three assists through six games.
  • Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).
  • Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, allowing 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108
10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200
10/22/2024 Bruins Home -127
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away
10/26/2024 Blue Jackets Home
10/28/2024 Lightning Away

Bruins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/14/2024 Panthers L 4-3 Home -135
10/16/2024 Avalanche W 5-3 Away +118
10/19/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 2-1 Away -141
10/22/2024 Predators Away +107
10/24/2024 Stars Home
10/26/2024 Maple Leafs Home
10/29/2024 Flyers Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Boston Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Boston Bruins

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow