How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22 Published 11:46 am Monday, October 21, 2024

Tuesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before placing any wagers.

Predators vs. Bruins Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under of 6 goals four times.

So far this season, four games Boston has played finished with over 6 goals.

The Predators score 2 goals per game, compared to the Bruins’ average of 3.5, adding up to 0.5 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

This game’s over/under is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -127

The Predators have lost all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Nashville has had three games with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter without a win.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.9%.

Bruins Moneyline: +107

In two games as an underdog on the moneyline, Boston has secured the upset once.

The Bruins have won a single game with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in two such games).

Boston’s implied probability to win this matchup is 48.3% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Boston 5, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with five points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 8.7%.

Jonathan Marchessault has one goal and three assists for Nashville to compile four total points (0.8 per game).

On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has contributed four points this season.

Across four games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 0-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 14 goals while recording 98 saves.

Bruins Points Leaders

Cole Koepke has totaled three goals (0.5 per game) and put up three assists (0.5 per game), averaging two shots per game and shooting 25%. That makes him among the leaders for Boston with six total points (one per game).

John Beecher is key for Boston’s attack with five total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and three assists through six games.

Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).

Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, allowing 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home -127 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home – 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away –

Bruins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/14/2024 Panthers L 4-3 Home -135 10/16/2024 Avalanche W 5-3 Away +118 10/19/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 2-1 Away -141 10/22/2024 Predators – Away +107 10/24/2024 Stars – Home – 10/26/2024 Maple Leafs – Home – 10/29/2024 Flyers – Home –

Nashville vs. Boston Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

