How to Pick the Predators vs. Bruins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 22
Published 11:46 am Monday, October 21, 2024
Tuesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 8:45 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before placing any wagers.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Bruins Picks
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.7 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under of 6 goals four times.
- So far this season, four games Boston has played finished with over 6 goals.
- The Predators score 2 goals per game, compared to the Bruins’ average of 3.5, adding up to 0.5 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- This game’s over/under is 1.9 less than the 7.9 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -127
- The Predators have lost all three games when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Nashville has had three games with moneyline odds of -127 or shorter without a win.
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.9%.
Bruins Moneyline: +107
- In two games as an underdog on the moneyline, Boston has secured the upset once.
- The Bruins have won a single game with moneyline odds of +107 or longer (in two such games).
- Boston’s implied probability to win this matchup is 48.3% based on the moneyline.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Boston 5, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with five points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 8.7%.
- Jonathan Marchessault has one goal and three assists for Nashville to compile four total points (0.8 per game).
- On 10 shots (for one goal) and three assists, Ryan O’Reilly has contributed four points this season.
- Across four games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 0-4-0. During those games, he’s allowed 14 goals while recording 98 saves.
Bruins Points Leaders
- Cole Koepke has totaled three goals (0.5 per game) and put up three assists (0.5 per game), averaging two shots per game and shooting 25%. That makes him among the leaders for Boston with six total points (one per game).
- John Beecher is key for Boston’s attack with five total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and three assists through six games.
- Boston’s David Pastrnak has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (11th).
- Jeremy Swayman’s record stands at 2-1-1 on the season, allowing 11 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 105 saves with a .905 save percentage (27th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|L 7-3
|Home
|-190
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|L 4-2
|Home
|+108
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|L 5-2
|Home
|-200
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|-127
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
Bruins’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/14/2024
|Panthers
|L 4-3
|Home
|-135
|10/16/2024
|Avalanche
|W 5-3
|Away
|+118
|10/19/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|L 2-1
|Away
|-141
|10/22/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+107
|10/24/2024
|Stars
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
|10/29/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Boston Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.