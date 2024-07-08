Virginia Lois Gee Bland, 86 Published 8:16 am Monday, July 8, 2024

Virginia Lois Gee Bland, 86, of Batesville, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

The service celebrating Virginia’s life will be held Monday, July 8, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

Virginia was born in the Tocowa community October 26, 1937 to the late James Hunt Gee and Margaret Jane Eubanks Gee. Virginia loved to read, quilting, and doing circle word books. She also loved to cook and do yard work. In addition to these hobbies, she loved to do for other people and friends that she had made over the years. Shed was a caring and generous person. Virginia was employed for 25 years at Fred’s Discount Store until her retirement.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Legge of Grenada; granddaughters, Emily and Kaitlyn Legge, of Grenada; her sister, Jennie Pearl Beaver, of Oxford, and several nieces and nephews.