Gary Lloyd Tippit, 78 Published 12:33 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

Gary Lloyd Tippit, a dedicated Justice Court Judge for the 1st Judicial District of Yalobusha County, peacefully passed away on July 2, 2024, in Oakland, Mississippi.

Services to honor the life of Gary Lloyd Tippit will be held at Wells Funeral Home in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel. A visitation will take place on July 5 from 5 to 8:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service on July 6 at 11 a.m. The interment will occur at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope after the Funeral Service.

His commitment to justice and service spanned over two decades as he honorably served the community with integrity and wisdom. Born on October 24, 1945, in Yalobusha County, Gary’s profound love for his family was evident in every aspect of his life. Gary’s illustrious career as a Justice Court Judge was marked by his unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of fairness and impartiality.

He was elected President of the MS Justice Court Clerks Association from 1993 to 1994, a testament to his leadership qualities and esteemed reputation in the legal field. Gary’s educational journey included graduating from Oakland High School, attending NW Community College, and completing extensive legal training through the Mississippi Judicial College and the National Association of Court Management.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gary was known for his kind and welcoming personality that made everyone feel at home in his presence. His strong work ethic and passion for serving others left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Family always held a special place in Gary’s heart, and he adored his grandchildren beyond measure.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Beatrice Tippit.

In addition to his loving grandchildren – Gary Lloyd “Trey” Tippit III, McCurdy Marter Tippit, and Delaney Todd Tippit – Gary leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion cherished by his surviving family members. His beloved wife Joy Marter Tippit of Oakland, MS; devoted son Lloyd Tippit and daughter-in-law Leah of Pope; caring sisters, Charolette Tippit Wilson of Canton, and Kathy Tippit Burkhalter of Batesville will forever carry Gary’s memory in their hearts.

Gary Lloyd Tippit was not only a respected figure in the legal community but also a cherished friend and family member whose presence will be deeply missed. His life was a testament to dedication, love for family, and unwavering commitment to justice. As we bid farewell to this remarkable individual, let us remember him for the impact he made both professionally and personally.