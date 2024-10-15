Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis will match up with the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Levis worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 130th overall in the league and 31st at his position, Levis has accumulated 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game) so far in 2024.

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game). He is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Will Levis posted a season-high 13.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

