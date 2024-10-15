Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills
Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis will match up with the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Levis worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.
Will Levis Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5
- Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+
Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points (PPR)
|Pass Comp./Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|6.7
|19-for-32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|11.5
|19-for-28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13.6
|26-for-34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|-0.5
|3-for-4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|7.3
|16-for-27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
Will Levis Fantasy Stats
- Ranked 130th overall in the league and 31st at his position, Levis has accumulated 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game) so far in 2024.
- In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game). He is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.
- In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Will Levis posted a season-high 13.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.
- Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.
