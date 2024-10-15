Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (140.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Spears’ game against the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 200th overall in the league and 52nd at his position, Spears has picked up 25 fantasy points (five per game) so far in 2024.

Spears has accumulated 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his past three games. He has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points — 6 carries, 27 yards. That was last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!