Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we analyze his upcoming matchup against the Bills.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo has 11.7 fantasy points (2.3 per game), 37th at his position and 281st in the NFL.

Okonkwo has accumulated 26 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 0.9 fantasy points (2.6 total) over his past three games.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Chigoziem Okonkwo posted a season-high 7.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins — Okonkwo finished with 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, five yards, on three targets.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!