Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (210.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Burks’ game against the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 1.4

1.4 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0 Week 6 @Colts 2 1 1 10 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Burks is 131st at his position, and 361st overall in the NFL, with 3.5 fantasy points (0.7 per game).

Burks has accumulated 32 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 1.1 fantasy points (3.2 total) over his past three games.

In his best game of the season, Treylon Burks finished with 1.3 fantasy points — one reception, 13 yards. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

