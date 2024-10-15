Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will take on the 15th-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridley’s game against the Bills this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Ridley has 29 fantasy points (5.8 per game) — 63rd at his position, 182nd in the NFL.

In his past three games, Ridley has accumulated 3.3 fantasy points (1.1 per game). He has 14 receiving yards on two catches (14 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley put up a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

