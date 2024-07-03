Property Transfers Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 24-28, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Michael R. Dyson, Lot 9, Orchard Subdivision, Section 8,

Township 9, Range 7.

John Wesley McCullough to John Wesley McCullough, Lots 40, 41, 47, and 48, Section G and

part of Lots 30 to 46, Section H, all in Section 29, Township 8, Range 5.

Amber E. Page to Jessica Hope Ragon, Lots 217, 218, and 219, Section B of Enid Shores

Subdivision.

Jonathan P. Sandlin and Susan A. Sandlin to Michael S. Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer J. Heafner,

Lots 73 and 85 of Hunters Trace Subdivision.

Timothy Wayne Perkins and Vanessa Jean Perkins to Barbara D. Perkins, Ronald Todd

Perkins, Timothy Wayne Perkins, and James Sean Perkins, A parcel of land containing 12.08

acres and being located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 5

West.

Barbara D. Perkins, Ronald Todd Perkins, Timothy Wayne Perkins, and James Sean Perkins to

Timothy Wayne Perkins and Vanessa Jean Perkins, A parcel of land containing 9.31 acres and

being located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Hai Thi Le to Timmy Cong Truong and Huynh Hao Thi, A fractional part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Terry L. McCullar to Michael Hastings and Tiffany Hastings, Lot 9 of the Chickasaw Hills

Subdivision.

Michael B. Taylor to Braleigh Buckner, 0.79 acres, more or less, being a part of the 1.10-acre

tract deeded to Curtis A. McCullar, et ux., and also being part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Kevin Felker and Ernest Lance Felker to Maddux Properties, LLC, A part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Donna N. Stone to William Robert Stone, Fraction of Lots 3, 4, and 5, Block 29, Batesville.

Annette Phelps McMahan to Henry Heafner, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Harvey Shaw and Mae Bell Shaw to Danny Towns and Tyniah Towns, A 2.00-acre parcel

located in the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6

West.

Betty Jean Manning, Darrell Manning, and Cheryl Renee Manning to Ashley Renee Means and

Steven Daryl Means, A 2.00-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Harvey and Mae Bell Shaw to Amy Conner, Part of Section 30, Township 9, Range 6.

Deborah George to Colin Fogerty, Part of Section 10, Township 9, Range 7.

Patsy Fielder to Huong Fielder, A parcel in Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Venita Bolden to Charles Lark, Part of Lot 9, Block 9, Como.

Jeffrey Farmer to David Perry, Sr., Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 6, Range 7.

Samuel Thomas to Rodolfo Villarreal, Part of Lot 3, Block 29, Sardis.