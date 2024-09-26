Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 28 Published 11:50 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, Sept. 28, when the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats match up at 12:00 p.m. ET? Our projection system sides with the Rebels. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kentucky (+17.5) Under (53.5) Ole Miss 29, Kentucky 16

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 4-0-0 this year.

Ole Miss has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

One of the Rebels’ four games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 53.5, 10.9 points fewer than the average total in Ole Miss games thus far this season.

Kentucky Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 14.6%.

So far this year, the Wildcats have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

One of the Wildcats’ four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the Kentucky this season is nine points lower than this game’s over/under.

Rebels vs. Wildcats 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 55 5.5 60 5.3 40 6 Kentucky 22.5 12.5 22.5 12.5 — —

