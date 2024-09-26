Cardinals vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 26 Published 4:26 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

When the Colorado Rockies (60-98) square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (81-77) at Coors Field on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:10 p.m. ET, Brenton Doyle will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

At +110, the Rockies are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Cardinals, who are listed at -130. The over/under for this matchup is 10.5.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +110

Rockies +110 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.13 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

Gibson heads into the matchup with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 24th in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

St. Louis ranks 23rd in runs scored with 647 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best mark in MLB.

St. Louis’ 4.04 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals average MLB’s 15th-ranked WHIP (1.256).

