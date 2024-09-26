How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:22 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

The San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see on a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.

How to watch all the games in MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 26

Milwaukee Brewers (90-68) at Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (84-74) at Washington Nationals (69-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-80) at Detroit Tigers (84-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA)

Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA) Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.35 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-95) at Chicago White Sox (38-120)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.7 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (81-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-98)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-8, 4.13 ERA)

Texas Rangers (75-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA) Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (88-70) at New York Yankees (92-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95 ERA)

Miami Marlins (58-100) at Minnesota Twins (82-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA)

David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-67) at Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.95 ERA)

