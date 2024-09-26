How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 26 Published 3:06 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

Kyle Gibson starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Coors Field against Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are 13th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in runs scored with 647 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

St. Louis’ 4.04 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.256).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gibson (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 30th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.13 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.

The righty’s last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Gibson is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gibson will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 29 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2024 Guardians L 5-1 Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians W 2-1 Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies W 7-3 Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies – Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away Andre Pallante Blake Snell 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

