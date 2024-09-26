Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 28 Published 7:50 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024

The Memphis Tigers should win their matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to our computer model. If you’re looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (+25.5) Toss Up (61.5) Memphis 38, Middle Tennessee 25

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 97.7% chance to win.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

The Tigers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 8.8 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Blue Raiders have a 6.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 25.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Blue Raiders’ three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Middle Tennessee this year is 5.5 points less than this game’s over/under.

Tigers vs. Blue Raiders 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 35.5 21.3 39 8.5 32 34 Middle Tennessee 18.3 42.8 23.3 39.7 3 52

