Ross is guest speaker at Amarie event Sunday
Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Staff Report
Amarie Youth Impact Cotillion Recognition Program will be held Sunday, June 30 at the Ice
House in Batesville at 3 p.m. The public is cordially invited. Founder Margie Clark said the non-
profit is working to make a positive difference in every age group of local children.
Guest speaker for the program will be Marcus Ross, director of Community Engagement and
Social Determinants of Health for Methodist North Hospital. He is a member of the hospital’s 10-
person leadership team and is responsible for building community partnerships and
implementing strategies to improve wellness in North Memphis communities.
Ross is a native of Sardis and a graduate of North Panola High School. He earned a bachelor’s
degree from Ole Miss and a master’s in Public Administration at Arkansas State University.
Emcee for the event will be Masheeta Jones, a native of Batesville and a 2009 graduate of
South Panola High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State and recently
graduated from Concorde Career where she obtained a Dental Hygiene certification.
Jones also serves in the Mississippi National Guard, where she serves as a NCO with the
Greenville-based unit.