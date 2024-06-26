Ross is guest speaker at Amarie event Sunday Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2024

1 of 2

Ross is guest speaker

at Amarie event Sunday

Staff Report

Amarie Youth Impact Cotillion Recognition Program will be held Sunday, June 30 at the Ice

House in Batesville at 3 p.m. The public is cordially invited. Founder Margie Clark said the non-

profit is working to make a positive difference in every age group of local children.

Guest speaker for the program will be Marcus Ross, director of Community Engagement and

Social Determinants of Health for Methodist North Hospital. He is a member of the hospital’s 10-

person leadership team and is responsible for building community partnerships and

implementing strategies to improve wellness in North Memphis communities.

Ross is a native of Sardis and a graduate of North Panola High School. He earned a bachelor’s

degree from Ole Miss and a master’s in Public Administration at Arkansas State University.

Emcee for the event will be Masheeta Jones, a native of Batesville and a 2009 graduate of

South Panola High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State and recently

graduated from Concorde Career where she obtained a Dental Hygiene certification.

Jones also serves in the Mississippi National Guard, where she serves as a NCO with the

Greenville-based unit.