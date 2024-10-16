Oilers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 17 Published 9:47 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Ahead of their Thursday, October 17 game against the Nashville Predators (0-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers (1-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Roby Jarventie LW Out Undisclosed Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Oilers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers Season Insights (2023-24)

The Oilers scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (292 total, 3.6 per game).

Edmonton gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +56 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (266 goals, 3.2 per game).

Nashville conceded 3.0 goals per game (248 in total), 13th in the NHL.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +18.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Oilers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Predators (-100) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.