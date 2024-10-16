Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights
- Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
- He took 11 shots in two games against the Oilers last season, and scored five goals.
- On the power play, he scored 19 goals while picking up 20 assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.
- The Oilers did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
