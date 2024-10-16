Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

He took 11 shots in two games against the Oilers last season, and scored five goals.

On the power play, he scored 19 goals while picking up 20 assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Oilers did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.