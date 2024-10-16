Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He took 17 shots in three games against the Oilers last season, and scored one goal.

Forsberg recorded 13 goals and 19 assists on the power play.

He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

