Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.
- He took 17 shots in three games against the Oilers last season, and scored one goal.
- Forsberg recorded 13 goals and 19 assists on the power play.
- He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Oilers did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
