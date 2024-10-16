Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

In three games versus the Oilers last season, he attempted five shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.

Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

