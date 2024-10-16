Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In three games against the Oilers last season, he took seven shots and scored three goals.

On the power play, O’Reilly posted 14 goals and 14 assists.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

