James Warren Chadwick, 61 Published 7:52 pm Monday, June 24, 2024

James Warren Chadwick, 61, of Batesville passed away June 19, 2024 at his home.



He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Warren was born on November 10, 1962 in Slidell, LA. He lived in Texas and Louisiana before settling in Mississippi. In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors; hunting and fishing with family. Warren is most known for his crawfish boils.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents Carolyn and James Chadwick Jr. He is survived by his siblings Sharon Chadwick, Lynn Hamback, and Michael Chadwick, his children Shelby & Christopher Sheehy, Luke Chadwick, and Cori Chadwick and his grandchildren Colt and Cooper Sheehy

A memorial gathering will held at Wells Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29, from 1-3 p.m.

His family would like to thank J.B Warren, Kevin Bailey, and Brad Lott for their overwhelming support during his time of need.