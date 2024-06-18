Panola County Farm Bureau funds NW scholarship Published 8:09 am Tuesday, June 18, 2024

The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation has a new scholarship established by Panola County Farm Bureau. The Panola County Farm Bureau Agriculture Annual Scholarship will benefit a young person from the Panola County district who is going into agriculture.

“We feel it is Farm Bureau’s duty to help our county students who desire to work toward an agriculture degree,” said Jan Davis, membership secretary at Panola County Farm Bureau. “If there are no students in Panola County applying, we would then welcome a student from another county.”

This scholarship benefits students from rural communities. It is awarded to students who are on the agricultural or related pathway, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and are from Panola County unless there are none, then other students may receive this scholarship.

Panola County Farm Bureau was organized in 1921 with 108 stockholder members. Their goal was to assist farmers in the county by reducing expenses that come with growing and marketing their products. They have been recognized for promoting agriculture through the years.

The goals have remained the same throughout those years: to promote, protect and represent agriculture and their farm families in Panola County.