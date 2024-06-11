Bash Champs / 9U Baseball Published 10:21 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Winners of the first place trophy in the Batesville Bash 9U baseball tournament last weekend at J.P. Park include (front, from left) Alex Copeland, Jackson Mills, Harris Aldridge, Gannon McGee, Levi Smith, Henry Roberson, (middle) Macon Brewer, Ryder Alford, Logan West, Aidence Burnette, and (back) coaches Mike Brewer, Jeremy Aldridge, Brian Copeland, and Montez Burnette. The team will move on to compete in the state tournament this weekend and the Dizzy Dean World Series later this month. (Contributed)