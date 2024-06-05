Restaurant Inspections Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Restaurant Inspections

Staff Report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 12 food service inspections in Panola

County between May 1 and May 31 with 10 receiving A grades, one receiving a B grade and

one receiving a C grade.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a

letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day

care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical

violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.

No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but

some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all

violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Sardis Nursing Home, Skatetasia, Love's Travel Stop/Subway, The Pier Seafood and Steaks,

Como Tobacco & Beer Discount, Franko's mobile unit, Kona Ice of Southhaven/Olive Branch

mobile unit No. 1, Ragon's Smokehouse, M&P Market and Deli and Kona Ice of

Southhaven/Olive Branch mobile unit No. 2.

The Panola County facility receiving a B grade in the latest inspections was White Deli & Gas

in Sardis..

The Panola County facility receiving a C grade in the latest inspections was McDonald's on

East Lee Street in Sardis.