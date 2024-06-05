Restaurant Inspections
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Restaurant Inspections
Staff Report
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 12 food service inspections in Panola
County between May 1 and May 31 with 10 receiving A grades, one receiving a B grade and
one receiving a C grade.
Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a
letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.
The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading
system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day
care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.
“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical
violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.
No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but
some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all
violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.
The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:
Sardis Nursing Home, Skatetasia, Love's Travel Stop/Subway, The Pier Seafood and Steaks,
Como Tobacco & Beer Discount, Franko's mobile unit, Kona Ice of Southhaven/Olive Branch
mobile unit No. 1, Ragon's Smokehouse, M&P Market and Deli and Kona Ice of
Southhaven/Olive Branch mobile unit No. 2.
The Panola County facility receiving a B grade in the latest inspections was White Deli & Gas
in Sardis..
The Panola County facility receiving a C grade in the latest inspections was McDonald's on
East Lee Street in Sardis.