Free fishing days announced by Dept. of Wildlife
Published 10:30 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024
News Release
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) invites all resident to
celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, running from June 1 to 9.
This nationwide celebration is an invitation for all fishing and boating enthusiasts to come
together and enjoy the outdoors. In Mississippi, June 1 and 2 have been designated as "Free
Fishing Days," allowing all Mississippi residents to participate in sport fishing without a license.
Also, fishing permits are not required for state fishing lakes and state park lakes on those two
days.
Additionally, mark calendars for July 4, another designated "Free Fishing Day" statewide. On
this day, residents can enjoy fishing without a license on any of Mississippi’s public waters.
However, it is important to note that fishing permits will be required at state fishing lakes and
state park lakes specifically on July 4.
MDWFP encourages everyone to take advantage of National Fishing and Boating Week and
appreciate the beauty of Mississippi's waters. Whether you are an experienced angler or looking
to try fishing for the first time, this celebration offers a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors.
For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at
www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2400. Follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.